Columbus Police looking for woman missing since January

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is looking for a missing woman.

Police and the family of 33-year-old Shaheerah Brooks are asking the public for assistance in finding her.

Brooks was last seen in the Columbus area around mid-January, 2020. According to police, Brooks is homeless. A description of her clothing when she was last seen is unknown.

If you have any information on Shaheerah Brooks’ whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.