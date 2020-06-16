Columbus Police looking for woman missing since January

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is looking for a missing woman.

Police and the family of 33-year-old Shaheerah Brooks are asking the public for assistance in finding her. 

Brooks was last seen in the Columbus area around mid-January, 2020.  According to police, Brooks is homeless.  A description of her clothing when she was last seen is unknown. 

If you have any information on Shaheerah Brooks’ whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories