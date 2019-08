Columbus Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect who they say committed an Armed Robbery of the Circle K located at 3010 Buena Vista Road on Saturday just after 4:00 a.m.

Police have released pictures from a surveillance camera from inside the store.

If anyone can assist in identifying the suspect, please contact Sergeant Mills (706)225-4259 or the Robbery/Assault Unit at (706)225-2786.