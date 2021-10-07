Columbus Police make arrest in Joyner Drive murder that claimed the life of teen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a teen on Joyner Drive last month.

According to police, Markeivious Reviere, age 17, has been arrested in connection to death of Kaleb Morning, age 16.

On Sept. 20, 2021, Morning was found shot on Joyner Drive at 4:52 p.m. He was taken to the hospital, where he died in the emergency room.

The shooting prompted a lockdown at Georgetown Elementary School, East Columbus Magnet Academy, and Kendrick High School.

Police say investigation revealed Reviere as a suspect in the shooting. He was arrested on Oct. 7, 2021 on a murder warrant in connection to the shooting of Morning.

Reviere is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Oct. 8, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should ontact Sergeant D. Baker at 706-225-429 or email at Dbaker@columbusga.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).