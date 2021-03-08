 

Columbus Police make arrest in Torch Hill Road murder

(Dexter Potts)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in a murder that happened last week at an apartment complex on Torch Hill Road.

Dexter Potts, age 25, has been arrested in connection to the murder of 31-year-old Tanuska Jackson.

According to police, Jackson was shot and killed on March 5, 2021 at an apartment located in the 2000 block of Torch Hill Road.

Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley pronounced Jackson dead at the scene.

Potts is being charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault. He is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on March 9 at 9:00 a.m.

Meanwhile the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Thomas Hill at (706) 225-4345 or email atTHill@columbusga.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

