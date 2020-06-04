Columbus Police make changes to False Alarm Reduction Program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department will make changes to the city’s False Alarm Reduction Program and has entered into a contract with a new vendor.

A statement from police says the city has entered into a contract with CentralSquare Technologies to create a more efficient and user friendly program. Police say CST will help to reduce administrative efforts by CPD and offer an online convenience to alarm users.

The False Alarm Reduction Program will continue to assist in reducing officer responses to activity associated with false alarms. Police say this will enable police resources to focus on emergency response.

What lead up to this change?

Previously, the City of Columbus approved a proposal to address the high volume of false alarm emergency calls in the city.

On Nov. 5, 2019, Assistant Chief of Police Gil Slouchik and Fire Chief Ricky Shores proposed the idea to Mayor Skip Henderson and Council members.

In January, the proposal was approved. Slouchik said that his officers responded to 22,000 false alarm calls in 2019, while the Columbus Fire Department answered 2,500 calls.

Now, the contractor has been chosen and the program will begin billing residents for false alarm calls.

Billing for false alarms will start July 1, according to the statement from CPD.

Users can review their accounts any time online.

The new format for the program will allow residents and businesses the ability to register additional alarm systems, pay fees, update their account information, and view all false alarm incidents from home or work.

There will also be tips and ideas about how to secure your home or business that will aid in preventing false alarms, as well as provide additional security.