UPDATE: Json Hampton found in good health, Columbus Police say

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department says that missing 13-year-old Json Hampton has been found in good health.

ORIGINAL STORY (09-22-2020): Columbus Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old last seen on Sept. 17.

Json Hampton, 13, was last seen near Crystal Court wearing a navy blue shirt, black Nike sweatpants, and white or black Nike sneakers.

Json is described as 5’6″ and weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Json’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 911 or call the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.