Columbus Police: Murder suspect Davontay Wiskow ‘admitted to everything … and then some’

A Columbus man accused in a December homicide and was captured in Minnesota made his first court appearance Friday morning.

Davontay Wiskow, 18, appeared in Recorder’s Court as was ordered held without bond in the Dec. 27 shooting death of Jaquan Jermaine “Droopy” Harris on Dunwoody Drive. The case will now move to Superior Court, where bond can be set.

Jaquavis Donell Richardson, 17, was previously arrested and charged with Harris’ murder.

At least two witnesses have identified Wiskow as the shooter, a Columbus police detective told the court. Wiskow was apprehended almost a month after the shooting in St. Charles, Minn. Acting on a tip, a SWAT team took him into custody on Jan. 19.

In addition to the murder charge, Wiskow faces several other charges, including criminal gang activity. A Columbus police detective told the court that they have evidence Wiskow is a member of the Rollin 60 Crips and Zohannon, a hybrid gang that consists of members from multiple gangs.

Harris, 19, was found about 2:30 a.m. at 1919 Dunwoody Drive. He was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s midtown campus. Harris died from a gunshot wound to his chest, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Four men – including Richardson and Wiskow – in two stolen vehicles were on the scene where Harris was gunned down, Columbus Police Cpl. Zachary Cole told the court. Harris approached the first vehicle, spoke to the occupants briefly, then moved to the second vehicle. Wiskow and Richardson were in that second vehicle, Cole testified.

“Shots rang out, at which time Mr. Harris was deceased,” Cole told the court.

When Wiskow was capture in Minnesota, he admitted to being involved in the shooting, Cole said.

“On dashcam and audio cam, he admitted to everything I have testified to here – and then some,” Cole said.