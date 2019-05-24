Columbus Police not pursuing criminal charges against man in February 2019 death investigation

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - Columbus Police have released a statement regarding a February 2019 death investigation.

Police say "upon the circumstances uncovered during the death investigation of John Wells Jr. the Columbus Police Department will NOT be pursuing any criminal charges in this case.

On February 8, 2019 at around midnight the Columbus Police Department responded to the 3700 block Bridgewater Drive in reference to shots being fired.

Upon the officers' arrival, they discovered John Wells Jr. dead from a gunshot wound and Alstin Martin suffering from gunshot wounds.

Martin was transported to the Piedmont Regional Medical Center ER for treatment.

The Homicide Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

That investigation revealed the following information: