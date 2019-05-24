Local News

Columbus Police not pursuing criminal charges against man in February 2019 death investigation

May 24, 2019

Updated: May 24, 2019 03:10 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - Columbus Police have released a statement regarding a February 2019 death investigation. 

Police say "upon the circumstances uncovered during the death investigation of John Wells Jr. the Columbus Police Department will NOT be pursuing any criminal charges in this case.

On February 8, 2019 at around midnight the Columbus Police Department responded to the 3700 block Bridgewater Drive in reference to shots being fired.

Upon the officers' arrival, they discovered John Wells Jr. dead from a gunshot wound and Alstin Martin suffering from gunshot wounds.

Martin was transported to the Piedmont Regional Medical Center ER for treatment.

The Homicide Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

That investigation revealed the following information:

  • Wells Jr. and his live-in girlfriend had a volatile relationship
  • Earlier that evening a domestic disturbance took place and during that disturbance Wells Jr's. live in girlfriend left the residence only wearing a bathrobe
  • The live-in girlfriend called her son to come pick her up behind a nearby business
  • The live in girlfriend returned to the apartment to reportedly get clothes and eyeglasses
  • Her son waited in the car
  • Upon her arrival back at the apartment another altercation reportedly took place
  • The son heard his mother screaming for help and approached the apartment
  • The son began to bang on the door but got no response
  • The screaming continued
  • The son then kicked in the front door
  • Shots were then fired by both Wells Jr. and Martin resulting in the death of Wells and the wounding of Martin

 

