Columbus police officers train on relationship building

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two dozen Columbus police officers finished up a four-day training session Tuesday. It focused on building relationships as a key to curbing crime.

The training course is called Restorative Practices. It was taught by a familiar face, former high school championship baseball and football coach Charles Flowers who has been involved in this type of training for five years.

Flowers says, “The basic premise behind Restorative Practices is that we do things with you rather than to you and for you.”

Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon says his top training leaders on the force are taking the class first. They will then train the entire department. One of the fundamental principles of the course involves improving relationships. “Building relationships and improving trust is something we work hard to do each day as we work to suppress crime in our community,” according to Blackmon.

Flowers walks the officers through various scenarios and offers suggestions on how to de-escalate tensions in domestic disputes and on crime scenes. “At the end of the day, I hope that the strategies that we’ve given them will add to their tool box in building a relationship with the people they have to arrest, and build relationships in the community…so if I build a relationship with a child and I give this child a break by putting them in intervention, then it’s going to ease some of that tension, so now when they see me coming they see me as an ally rather than a foe,” says Flowers.

Assistant Police Chief Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick appreciates the approach Flowers is teaching. “First and foremost we’ve got an activist who is a community leader who is Dr. Charles Flowers. Everybody knows him. Everybody loves him. he’s out here trying to help cut off the impasse before they get to that point of no return. So with him being the leader and getting the Police Department and law enforcement to buy into his concept, it’s just phenomenal.”

Flowers says he will be doing a similar training course with the security officers of the Muscogee County School District towards the end of May.