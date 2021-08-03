Columbus Police on scene of deadly crash on Macon Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a deadly crash on Macon Road.

The crash happened Tuesday morning on Macon Road near Woodhaven Drive. Columbus Police confirm a death has occurred in the crash.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms the crash victim is an 89-year-old white male. The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

According to Bryan the victim died from blunt force trauma.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash.

WRBL News has a reporter en route to the crash and is working to gather more information. Stay with us on air and online for new details as they become available.