 

Columbus Police on scene of traffic crash on 13th Street near Krystal

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – First responders are on the scene of a traffic accident on 13th Street. Columbus Police along with Columbus Fire/ EMS crews have responded to the crash.

The accident is located at 13th Street and 5th Avenue near Krystal. Police say there are no serious injuries in the crash.

At least two vehicles are involved in the incident. One of the vehicles, which has damage to its front end, appears to be a white Ford SUV. The second vehicle in the crash has been flipped and is upside down.

WRBL News 3 has a reporter on scene and is working to gather more information.

Stay with WRBL on air and online for new details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

80° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 80° 63°

Tuesday

83° / 63°
Cloudy
Cloudy 6% 83° 63°

Wednesday

86° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 86° 62°

Thursday

87° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 87° 61°

Friday

90° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 90° 63°

Saturday

92° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 92° 65°

Sunday

94° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 94° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
75°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
70°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
69°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
68°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
67°

65°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
65°

65°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
65°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
64°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
66°

68°

9 AM
Cloudy
3%
68°

71°

10 AM
Cloudy
6%
71°

74°

11 AM
Cloudy
1%
74°

77°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

2 PM
Cloudy
2%
80°

82°

3 PM
Cloudy
2%
82°

81°

4 PM
Cloudy
5%
81°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
82°

82°

6 PM
Cloudy
2%
82°

79°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
79°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories