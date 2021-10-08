Columbus Police participate in “Faith and Blue” weekend community events for the first time ever

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is participating in its first ever “Faith and Blue weekend” Police-Community engagement event.

Faith and Blue weekend is expected to be the largest Police-Community project in Columbus to date. The initiative set to build a better and more strong relationship between law enforcement and citizens through the reach of local, faith-based organizations.

Police Chief Freddie Blackmon talked about the overall goal of the first Faith and Blue Weekend said

“…we are offering our support to faith-based organizations and they are offering their support to us because it takes all of us to work together in our community in order to work toward reducing crime and ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to have a quality of life in our city.”

The first event was the Faith & Blue Bicycle Ride, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Community members from different backgrounds joined Columbus Police in a bike ride in downtown Columbus.

When asked about the expectations of the first event Police Chief Freddie Blackmon said

“Our expectations are always met with our supporters and our faith-based organizations. We have a great group that have shown up today and we look forward for only today, but we’ll taking in part in an event tomorrow.”

Upcoming events include:



October 9th – 8:00 a.m. — The Columbus Police Department will be helping “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” build beds for some of the estimated 3,500 kids who are sleeping on the floor in Columbus. Crosspointe Church and Calvary Baptist Church have sponsored the bed build. They plan on building up to 70 beds for children in need. We will meet at 7556 Old Moon Road (Calvary Baptist Campus). Children 9 years of age and older can volunteer with a parent.

October 11th – 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. — The Columbus Police Department has partnered with Feeding the Valley, Saint James AME Church, Saint Peters Church, and Saint James Missionary Baptist Church, to hold a food drive at 5214 St. James Street (between R.C. Allen Drive and Northstar Drive). They plan to feed 200 families in need with boxes containing meat, fresh produce, and dry goods. There are no guidelines to qualify to receive food.