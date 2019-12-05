Columbus police provides tips to avoid porch pirates during the Holidays

Columbus police say they will be running special detail in neighborhoods during the holiday season. Major J. D. Hawk with Columbus Police says during the holidays, folks should stay on alert for people lurking through yards and to make sure their packages are put away as soon as possible.



He says not only should you be cautious of how long packages are left out but how you discard of them as well.

“Don’t get a 70″ inch for Christmas and put the box out by the street because you just advertise you have a 70″ inch Tv brand new in that house. You’d be better to either store the box or destroy the box where it’s not visible out by your trash,” Major Hawk said.

In a news release, Columbus police says last Holiday season they were able to arrest 23 people and recover twenty four thousand dollars worth of stolen property.

Major Hawk says so far there’s only been one incident reported and that person was arrested.