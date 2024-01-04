COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department released new numbers from the end of the year crime stats for 2023. The yearly reports shows murders are up from year to year, however overall violent and property crimes showed a decrease from 2022 to 2023.

Even one murder is too many. Deputy Chief Lance Deaton, Columbus Police Department

CPD reports 45 murders for 2023, an increase from the 36 in 2022, but lower than the historic high of 66 seen in 2021. However, CPD Deputy Chief, Lance Deaton, says there has been a significant decrease in aggravated assaults across the city.

Deaton says the hope is a decrease in violent crimes will eventually drive down the murder rate. While Deaton says the numbers seem to be trending in the right direction, he shared there is still work to be done to reach the overall goal – making Columbus safe.

I’m not going to be happy and I know Chief Mathis is not going to be happy until we drive these numbers way, way down. I am encouraged, I think would be the better word. I’m encouraged seeing the overall part one crimes going down. I think the plan we have in place, we’ll continue to see that trend driving numbers down. Deputy Chief Lance Deaton, Columbus Police Department

And how do they plan to keep numbers down?

We’ve got additional cameras coming in to be installed. We’re using different pieces of software to manage all of these different pieces of technology. Deputy Chief Lance Deaton, Columbus Police Department

Deputy Chief Deaton tells WRBL the department hired 14 civilians who will be doing jobs sworn-officers did in years past, in an effort to help with the staffing shortage and strengthen partnerships across the city.