COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRLB) – The Columbus Police Department has released an image of suspects in last week’s theft of the beloved “May Flowers” sculpture in downtown Columbus.

The photo came in an afternoon press release. Police say about 1 a.m. on April 11the two male subjects damaged and then removed the sculpture.

The iconic sculpture was taken from the corner of Broadway and East 10th Street, according to Uptown Columbus, the nonprofit responsible for public art downtown.