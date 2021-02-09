Columbus Police release surveillance footage of bank theft, card fraud suspects

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department released surveillance footage of a suspect or suspects who allegedly used stolen cards at retail stores in Columbus and stole thousands of dollars through bank card fraud.

The CPD Financial Crimes Unit is investigating a case where a suspect stole thousands of dollars through fraudulent transactions using a bank card. Police say the suspect, or suspects, used stolen cards at multiple Columbus stores.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect(s). The male shown in the photographs below appears to have a tattoo on his left forearm, according to police.

Anyone with information or knowledge about the individual(s) pictured is asked to contact Det. Braden Dobbins at 706-225-4271 or email at bdobbins@columbusga.org.