 

Columbus Police release surveillance footage of bank theft, card fraud suspects

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department released surveillance footage of a suspect or suspects who allegedly used stolen cards at retail stores in Columbus and stole thousands of dollars through bank card fraud.

The CPD Financial Crimes Unit is investigating a case where a suspect stole thousands of dollars through fraudulent transactions using a bank card. Police say the suspect, or suspects, used stolen cards at multiple Columbus stores.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect(s). The male shown in the photographs below appears to have a tattoo on his left forearm, according to police.

Anyone with information or knowledge about the individual(s) pictured is asked to contact Det. Braden Dobbins at 706-225-4271 or email at bdobbins@columbusga.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

67° / 52°
Cloudy
Cloudy 6% 67° 52°

Wednesday

68° / 58°
Showers
Showers 45% 68° 58°

Thursday

71° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 71° 59°

Friday

62° / 47°
Showers
Showers 56% 62° 47°

Saturday

58° / 43°
Showers
Showers 51% 58° 43°

Sunday

54° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 54° 33°

Monday

47° / 38°
PM Showers
PM Showers 42% 47° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

12 PM
Cloudy
5%
60°

63°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
63°

65°

2 PM
Cloudy
2%
65°

66°

3 PM
Cloudy
3%
66°

66°

4 PM
Cloudy
3%
66°

65°

5 PM
Cloudy
3%
65°

63°

6 PM
Cloudy
4%
63°

63°

7 PM
Cloudy
7%
63°

61°

8 PM
Cloudy
11%
61°

60°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
60°

58°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
58°

57°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
57°

55°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
55°

55°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
55°

54°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
54°

54°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
54°

54°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
54°

54°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
54°

53°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
53°

54°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
54°

55°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
55°

56°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
56°

59°

10 AM
Few Showers
31%
59°

62°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
62°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories