Columbus Police release surveillance footage of Peachtree Mall shooting suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have released surveillance footage from Peachtree Mall depicting the suspect they believe is responsible for the shooting on July 11.

Surveillance footage of July 11 Peachtree Mall shooting suspect

Police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect, pictured above, and four witnesses, pictured below, from the incident. The Robbery/Assault Unit is working to identify the individual caught on surveillance.

Police searching for witnesses from the shooting.

Anyone with information that can help police identify the suspect is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 911 or contact Detective Aaron Evrard at 706-225-4264, or 706-225-3400.

