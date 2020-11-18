Columbus Police release surveillance photo of suspect in two Victory Drive store thefts

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department’s Robbery/Assault Unit is asking for public assistance identifying a suspect in a Nov. 18 theft on Victory Drive.

Police say that they were called to the Walmart on Victory Drive on Nov. 18 around 9:03 a.m. after reports of a theft were called in. When officers arrived at the store, they found that the suspect, pictured in surveillance footage, had “forcefully removed and stolen a cash register.”

According to a release from CPD, police believe that the suspect is the same individual who committed a theft at a nearby Dollar General on Victory Drive on Nov. 13.

The suspect shown in the surveillance photo is described by police as a black male, between 5’10” to 6′ tall, and of average build.

Anyone with information about the incident or that recognizes the individual is asked to call CPD Det. Will Ragland at 706-225-4056.