 

Columbus Police release surveillance photo of suspect in two Victory Drive store thefts

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department’s Robbery/Assault Unit is asking for public assistance identifying a suspect in a Nov. 18 theft on Victory Drive.

Police say that they were called to the Walmart on Victory Drive on Nov. 18 around 9:03 a.m. after reports of a theft were called in. When officers arrived at the store, they found that the suspect, pictured in surveillance footage, had “forcefully removed and stolen a cash register.”

According to a release from CPD, police believe that the suspect is the same individual who committed a theft at a nearby Dollar General on Victory Drive on Nov. 13.

The suspect shown in the surveillance photo is described by police as a black male, between 5’10” to 6′ tall, and of average build.

Anyone with information about the incident or that recognizes the individual is asked to call CPD Det. Will Ragland at 706-225-4056.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

65° / 39°
Clear
Clear 0% 65° 39°

Thursday

66° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 66° 46°

Friday

73° / 50°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 73° 50°

Saturday

74° / 52°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 74° 52°

Sunday

73° / 53°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 73° 53°

Monday

73° / 47°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 73° 47°

Tuesday

70° / 53°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 70° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

6 PM
Clear
0%
59°

55°

7 PM
Clear
0%
55°

52°

8 PM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

9 PM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

10 PM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

11 PM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

12 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

1 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

2 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

4 AM
Clear
0%
42°

42°

5 AM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

6 AM
Clear
0%
41°

41°

7 AM
Clear
0%
41°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

46°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

51°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

55°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

59°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

61°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

65°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

64°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories