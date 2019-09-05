Columbus Police reports it will no longer work private property accidents

The Columbus Police Department announced that as of Labor Day, they will no longer work private property accidents due what they describe as extreme manpower shortages.

What this means for Columbus residents is that if an accident occurs on private property, CPD will not report to the scene without specific circumstances that require their involvement.

CPD will work private property accidents under the following circumstances:

There is an injury involved

A vehicle has left the scene of the accident

An accident involving a DUI driver

A City Owned Vehicle is involved

“Citizens can still call 911 and an officer will respond to evaluate the accident,” but if the accident does not fit the above criteria, officers will give residents a Georgia Department of Driver Services DDS-190 Form.

The DDS-190 Forms can be sent to the State of Georgia and the insurance companies of the individuals involved, or they can exchange information and come to Police Headquarters to pick up a copy of the form. The paperwork is also available online for printing.

Police say the new procedure will also apply to single vehicle accidents where an animal is hit, “such as a deer, dog, coyote, etc.,” as well as striking objects in the roadway like rocks or debris that may cause damage to vehicles. This includes windshield damages.

“These new procedures in no way mean that members of the Columbus Police Department along with other Emergency Responders will not respond to these type calls where injuries have occurred and need emergency services,” police say, “This is to simply reduce non-criminal related calls that are most often serviced for Insurance purposes. This has been done in an attempt to provide the proper service to our citizens in situations related to criminal activity or emergencies.”

Check out a copy of the form below: