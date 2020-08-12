Columbus Police request help from the public investigating shot fired in Illges Road area

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police say they are investigating a gunshot that was fired on Aug. 11 around 9:02 p.m. in the Illges Road area.

Police are requesting the public’s help investigating the incident, which they say took place in an area around Illges Road, Lindsay Drive, Morris Road, and Buena Vista Road.

The Columbus Police Department’s Robbery/Assault Unit is investigating the incident and are asking for any potential witnesses to come forward as they work on this case.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or heard gunfire at the reported time of the incident is asked to contact the Robbery/Assault Unit at 706-653-3400 or contact Sgt. Joseph Bridges directly at 706-225-4260.