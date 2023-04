COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police is asking for help in locating a critically missing man last seen yesterday evening.

According to Columbus Police Department, James White, 43, went missing from the 600 block of Morris Road between 7 to 8 p.m. on April 24.

White was last seen wearing a red, white and blue hoodie, blue jeans, and brown boots.

Police are asking community members that if anyone has information on White’s whereabouts, they should call 911 or at 706-563-3449.