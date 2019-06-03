Columbus Police request the public's help in a homicide investigation from June 2018
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - On June 2, 2018, Rufus Mabry Jr. was shot and killed at MLK Grocery in early morning hours. One year later, the Columbus Police Department is still searching for answers.
The shooting which occurred on MLK Jr. Boulevard, left Mabry "suffering from gunshot wounds." After the shooting, Mabry was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where he was pronounced dead.
Police have learned that there were several witnesses in the area at the time of the shooting, and are asking that they come forward to give information for the investigation.
Detective Zachary Cole, who is working the case, is asking anyone with information about the case to call him at 706-225-4295 or email him at zcole@columbusga.org.
