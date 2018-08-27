Columbus Police respond to reports of river rescue

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - Police respond to reports of a water rescue on the Chattahoochee River.

"Yeah, we were stuck out there for a few minutes," three kayakers tell News Three.

Robert Poe, Kevin Currens, and Joshua Stovall say they were the ones stuck on the river. They say they were kayaking when the mayhem ensued.

"His boat kind of tipped over and flooded so, he pulled himself to one of the islands," says Currens of Stovall.

Currens said he then attempted to rescue his friend.

"As soon as I went down, my kayak washed out, flipped and I had to ditch my boat as well. So, once I got to the island, my boat was stuck in an eddie."

With both Stovall and Currens stuck, they say Poe made the final effort.

"Josh (Stovall) dumped the water from his boat and got back in the water to go get my boat, as Rob (Poe) tried to come down and help us. He ditched the boat and got washed down to rehab."

"Rehab" is the set of stairs leading down into the water off the Riverwalk.

During the commotion, the men believe an onlooker called first responders for assistance.

"They actually showed up right as we were pulling out the boat.".

Thankfully, they say they made it out safely with no injuries.

"We had life jackets on. We had all the safety equipment: helmet, life jacket."



