Columbus Police say two children missing since Wednesday have been found

UPDATE 4:05 p.m. – Columbus Police say Quinton Willis, Jr. and Layla Willis have been found and are safe.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two critically missing children.

Police say Quinton Willis, Jr. (12) and Layla Willis (10) were last seen on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. at the BP Gas Station located at 2107 Manchester Expressway.

According to police, Quinton Willis is 5’2” and weighs 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie with a red zipper and black and gray sweatpants. His hair is cut in a short fade.

Police say Layla Willis is 4’11” and weighs 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and gray sweatshirt with the word “Aeropostle” written in pink and white, khaki pants, and white Air Force Ones. At the time, her hair was styled in two puff pigtails. Police say she has white dots (like freckles) under both eyes and has acne on her forehead.

Anyone with information about either of these two children should contact 911, the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449, or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-225-4384.