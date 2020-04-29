Columbus police says domestic violence calls are increasing during the Covid-19 crisis

During this time, families are spending a lot more time together which can be great for some but a night mare for others. Columbus Police Department says they’ve seen an increase in domestic violence and sexual assault calls since the pandemic started.

In January, they received around 700 family violence calls and as the outbreak continued to spread they started seeing over 800.

Captain Joyce Dent Fitzpatrick and she says these calls range from siblings getting into fights, children being sexually or physically abused to couples getting into escalated arguments. Captain Dent-Fitzpatrick says she encourages victims to get to a safe place to make a call for help and for those on the outside, if you see something say something.

“We’re in the progress right now of how do we get these kids to let somebody know to alert an adult, a neighbor or a relative or somebody. First and foremost we are worried. We want them to know that we care and that just because it is COVID-19 the reporting does not have to stop we are here for them,” Cpt. Dent-Fitzpatrick said.

Captain Dent-Fitzpatrick says even though we are in a pandemic, CPD is operating as normal to crack down on these calls but they are taking extra steps to stay safe.

Although many of us are sheltering in place and have not seen our loved ones in a while she says it doesn’t take much for a teacher to recognize something during a virtual learning lesson or a call to a friend to notice something and say something.

Hope Harbour is a nonprofit organization that provides shelter and other resources to victims of domestic violence. Arianna Crowell with Hope Harbour says alert someone that you need you should create a safety plan.

“You can come up with a safety plan and have a code word to let someone know that you’re in danger and they need to call for help,” Crowell said.

“Like saying, I wanna go to the park maybe this weekend, or saying I would like a milkshake. I haven’t had one in a while. You know something that would be odd for you to say on the phone, but something that will let them know something is wrong.”

Crowell says Hope Harbour is fully operational during the pandemic. Hope Harbour has a crisis line staffed 24/7 for anyone who is seeking help.

If you are a victim of domestic violence or someone seeking help you can call the (706) 324-3850.