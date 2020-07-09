Columbus police say the murder suspect admitted to helping set up a deadly armed robbery

A woman accused of killing a man in Columbus waived her Recorder’s Court appearance this morning. 20-year-old Terreona Horton was arrested and charged with the murder of 22-year-old Travis Henry, along with armed robbery and a seatbelt violation.

Although Horton waived her Recorder’s court appearance today, Silvia Rice says she’s thankful an arrest was made in her nephew’s murder.

“He definitely didn’t deserve to have his life taken. She to me is a very disgusting human being to even sit and participate in something like that,” Rice said.

Columbus police detective Sherman Hayes testified in court that Horton confessed to setting up Henry to be robbed. Detective Hayes says the two were speaking through messenger when she invited him to come to Columbus from Montgomery to see her.

“He was a humble young man. He just wanted to enjoy life and that’s what he did and alot of people when they don’t have what you have they’ll do anything to try and take it and get it, but he’s in a better place now he’s with GOD,” Candy Ball, Henry’s aunt said.

Ball is Henry’s aunt. She says her family has had a lot to deal with this past month. The news of Henry’s murder came just two weeks after they had to bury his mother after losing her life to COVID-19.

“She was his only child..her only child and he was just loved by everybody. And he felt comfortable to even come down here and be around her and she took his vulnerability and robbed him of his life,” Ball said.

Detective Hayes says this is still an ongoing investigation and he expects more arrests to be made. Right now, he says both Horton and Henry’s cars are part of their investigation. Hayes says they do not have enough information to say Horton pulled the trigger.

Horton’s family left in the middle of Detective Hayes’ testimony. Judge Julius Hunter says due to the nature of the charges, she will be held without bond and her case has been bound over to superior court.