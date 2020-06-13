Columbus Police seaching for missing teen, Jamishia Williams

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teen.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Jamishia Williams.

Police say the teen ran away from Department of Juvenile Justice custody in the area of Double Churches Road on Monday at around 12:05 a.m.

(Takiah Morten)

Williams was last seen wearing light blue jeans, lime green shirt, black jacket (possibly Nike) and multi colored shoes. Williams is 5’5″ tall and weighs 155 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Williams may be with Takiah “Kiah” Morten, age 15, another teen runaway.

Anyone with information about Jamishia Williams or Takiah Morten should call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.