COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police ask for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect witnesses say brandished a firearm while making verbal threats at Peachtree Mall.

Police say the suspect ran out of the mall before getting into a car to escape the scene. Police say they collected multiple firearms the suspect left at the Mall before running from the property.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the suspect to call Robery and Assault at (706) 653-3188.