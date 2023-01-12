COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for a mother with her 4-year-old son last seen Wednesday morning.

Olivia Landrum, 32, and Quavion Landrum, 4, went missing from the 500 block of Brown Avenue on Jan. 11 between 6:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Police say both were on foot at the time.

Quavion was last seen wearing a red hoodie, red jogging pants and red shoes. Police describe him as a black male with black hair and brown eyes.

Olivia was last seen wearing black leggings with white rose print and black shoes. She is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, Olivia has a “mental illness that caused a family member to be concerned for Quavion’s safety.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department at (706) 653-3449.