COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department requests public help locating a critically missing 50-year-old man.

John Allen Bishop, 50, went missing from River Road between 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. According to the police department, what Bishop wore when he was last seen is undetermined.

Bishop was last seen driving a blue 2016 Honda Accord with the Georgia tag number TDK4119. Authorities describe Bishop as a 50-year-old white male, 5 feet 7 inches in height, weighing 145 pounds, with gray hair and hazel-colored eyes. The police department also says Bishop has “suicidal ideations.”

The police department urges anyone with information on Bishop’s whereabouts to contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911 or the Youth Adult Services Unit at 706-653-3449.