COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is searching for a critically missing Columbus woman and is asking for public assistance in locating her.

Anna McKenzie, 18, was reported missing from the 700th block of Center Street on Wednesday, around 10 a.m. According to CPD, McKenzie was last seen on Tuesday around 5 p.m., wearing black and white Van shoes, blue jeans, and a black t-shirt.

Authorities say McKenzie has suicidal ideations and previously was taken for treatment. CPD describes McKenzie as a black female, weighing 320 pounds, standing 5 foot 7 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information regarding McKenzie’s whereabouts, you can contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911 or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.