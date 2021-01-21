Columbus Police searching for critically missing man, Gary Wayne Mayes

UPDATE – Columbus Police say Gary Wayne Mayes has been located.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit is searching for a critically missing man. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Gary Wayne Mayes.

According to police, Mayes, age 45, was last seen on Jan. 21, 2021 on Brewer Avenue. When Mayes was last seen, he was wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans with unknown color tennis shoes.

Police also say other distinguishing features about Mayes are that he walks with a limp and wears rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information about Gary Wayne Mayes should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.