Columbus Police searching for critically missing man

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a critically missing man. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating John Lamar Craft.

Police say Craft last seen on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at approximately 6:10 p.m. At the time, Craft was at the Liberty Gas Station located at 5022 River Road.

Craft was last seen wearing dark blue pants and a dark blue work shirt with the name “Lil John” on the front. Most of his teeth are missing. Craft is 5’4″ or 5’5″ and weighs 150 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. He also has a large tattoo on his back and a large scar on one of his shoulders.

According to police, Craft has suicidal ideations and suffers from seizures. It is unknown if he has his medicine.

Craft may be driving a dark blue, 2006 Hyundai Elantra, bearing Georgia tag# RRY 7746.

If you have any information about John Lamar Craft, please call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.