COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing Columbus man and asks for public help to locate him.

Christopher Dixon-Cater, 28, of Columbus, Georgia, was last seen on 4th Ave. on July 29 around 10 p.m. According to law enforcement, Dixon-Carter was last seen wearing leopard print glasses and black and red tennis shoes.

Authorities describe Dixon-Carter as a white male, weighing 135 pounds, standing 5 foot 10 inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair, and has “developmental delays.”

If you have any information regarding Dixon-Carter’s whereabouts, you can contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911 or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.