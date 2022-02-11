Columbus Police searching for critically missing person

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police are searching for critically missing person, Essaw Russell.

Essaw Russell, 64, went missing from the 2700 block of Beacon Ave. on Feb. 9 between 2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and black slides.

He is 6’1″ and weighs 195 lbs. His hair color is black, and his eyes are blue.

According to Columbus Police, Russell has health issues that place him at risk if not properly treated.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Columbus PD by calling 911, or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.