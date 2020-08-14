Columbus Police searching for critically missing woman, Darlene Morgan

UPDATE – Columbus Police say Darlene Morgan has been located and is safe.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a critically missing woman. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 21-year-old Darlene Morgan.

According to police, Morgan was last seen in the area Southside Court on Thursday. When Morgan was last seen, she was wearing a black shirt, gray shorts, black slides, and a camo-pattern fanny pack.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Darlene Morgan should call the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449 or call 911.