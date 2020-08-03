Columbus Police searching for critically missing woman last seen on Joy Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a critically missing woman. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Sunsieah Davis. According to police, Davis, age 25, was last seen Monday afternoon at around 2:00 p.m. in the area of 901 Joy Road.

Davis was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with white letters, blue jeans, and black and white shoes. 

According to police, Davis suffers from “suicidal ideations.” Police say Davis may be with may be with Zachary Cortavious Morris in a Metallic Blue sedan, possibly a new Hyundai or a Kia. 

Anyone with information about Sunsieah Davis should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.  

