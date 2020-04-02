Columbus Police searching for critically missing woman, Martha Copeland

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit is searching for a critically missing woman.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Martha Copeland, age 84.

According to police, Copeland has been diagnosed with Dementia.

Police say Copeland was last seen Wednesday night at around 6:30 p.m. At the time she was near Bel Mar Street in Columbus.

Copeland was last seen wearing black pants. Police say no other last know clothing information is available.

Copeland is 5’2″ tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and grey hair.

Anyone with information concerning Martha Copeland should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.