Columbus Police searching for critically missing woman

COLUMBUS, Ga, (WRBL) -The Columbus Police Department is searching for a critically missing woman. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 53-year-old Thelma Mostiller.

Mostiller was last seen at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Brennan Road. She suffers from cognitive memory recall, according to police.

At the time she was last seen, Mostiller wearing a long sleeve black shirt with pink designs and black pants.

Mostiller has short black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’6″ and weighs 174 pounds.

Anyone with information about Thelma Mostiller should call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.