 

Columbus Police searching for man last seen in September 2020

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing man. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Forest Preston.

According to police, Preston was last heard from on September 20, 2020, and has not been seen or heard from since.

Police say Preston walks with a limp and has a scar behind his right ear. He also regularly wears a baseball cap.

Anyone with information about Forest Preston should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-225-4343.

