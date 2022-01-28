Columbus Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl, last seen raking leaves in her yard

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing child. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 11-year-old Sarah Harris.

According to police, Harris was last seen raking leaves in her yard in the 2100 block of Skylake Drive at 5:10 pm on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

When Harris was last seen, she was wearing blue jean pants, a pink jacket, and gray shoes with pink laces.

Harris is 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 70 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Sarah Harris should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services at 706-653-3449 or 706-653-4399.