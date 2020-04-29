Columbus Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl, Shartavia Holley

UPDATE: Columbus Police say 11-year-old Shartavia Holley has been located and is in good health.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing child.

Shartavia Holley, age 11, was last seen in the area of the 3200 block of 5th Avenue Tuesday night around 9:00 p.m.

Holley was last seen wearing a white tank with black writing on it and black and white pants. She was not wearing any shoes when she was last seen.

Police say the girl has black hair afro style and brown eyes. She is 5’4″ and weighs 150 pounds.

Police and the girl’s family are concerned for her safety and are asking the public’s assistance in locating her.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shartavia Holley should contact the Columbus Police Department 911 Center or the Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3449.