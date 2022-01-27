Columbus Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy, last seen on Valleybrook Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing child. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Leland Whitehead.

According to police, Whitehead went missing from the 5500 block of Valleybrook Road between 7:30 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. on Jan. 27, 2022.

Whitehead was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. He is five feet tall and weighs 90 pounds, and has blue eyes and blond hair.

Anyone with information on Leland Whitehead’s whereabouts should contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

