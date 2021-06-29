Columbus Police searching for missing 12-year-old last seen on Cusseta Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a critically missing 12-year-old girl.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating JaKayla Ceaser. The 12-year-old was last seen around 7:15 p.m. on June 28, in the 2400 block of Cusseta Road. At the time, she is wearing a black hoodie, and grey baggy sweatpants.

Police say the girl has been “diagnosed with ADD, ODD , bipolar, and schizophrenia.”

Anyone with information on JaKayla Ceaser’s whereabouts should contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.