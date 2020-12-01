 

Columbus Police searching for missing 13-year old, Cristen Thomas

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teen. Police, along with the family of Cristen Thomas, are asking for the public’s help in locating the boy.

Police say Thomas, age 13, ran away from home last week, on Nov. 25. Earlier today, on Dec. 1, Thomas was seen in the area of N. Linden Drive and Buena Vista Road. At that time, Thomas was in the company of an adult white male who appeared to be about 30-years-old, according to police.

When Thomas was seen on Dec. 1, he was wearing a blue and white windbreaker.  The adult male seen with Thomas was wearing a jean jacket with Tommy Hilfiger written in red on the back.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cristen Thomas should contact the Columbus Police Department 911 Center or the Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

48° / 26°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 48° 26°

Wednesday

58° / 31°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 58° 31°

Thursday

60° / 48°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 60° 48°

Friday

61° / 42°
Rain
Rain 70% 61° 42°

Saturday

56° / 36°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 56° 36°

Sunday

56° / 37°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 56° 37°

Monday

55° / 32°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 55° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

40°

7 PM
Clear
0%
40°

38°

8 PM
Clear
0%
38°

37°

9 PM
Clear
0%
37°

35°

10 PM
Clear
0%
35°

33°

11 PM
Clear
0%
33°

31°

12 AM
Clear
0%
31°

30°

1 AM
Clear
0%
30°

29°

2 AM
Clear
0%
29°

29°

3 AM
Clear
10%
29°

28°

4 AM
Clear
10%
28°

27°

5 AM
Clear
10%
27°

27°

6 AM
Clear
10%
27°

27°

7 AM
Clear
10%
27°

29°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
29°

35°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
35°

40°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

45°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

49°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

52°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

55°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

56°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

57°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

54°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

50°

6 PM
Clear
0%
50°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories