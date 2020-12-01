Columbus Police searching for missing 13-year old, Cristen Thomas

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teen. Police, along with the family of Cristen Thomas, are asking for the public’s help in locating the boy.

Police say Thomas, age 13, ran away from home last week, on Nov. 25. Earlier today, on Dec. 1, Thomas was seen in the area of N. Linden Drive and Buena Vista Road. At that time, Thomas was in the company of an adult white male who appeared to be about 30-years-old, according to police.

When Thomas was seen on Dec. 1, he was wearing a blue and white windbreaker. The adult male seen with Thomas was wearing a jean jacket with Tommy Hilfiger written in red on the back.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cristen Thomas should contact the Columbus Police Department 911 Center or the Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3449.