 

Columbus Police searching for missing 14-year-old, Iverson Lopez

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teen. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Iverson Lopez.

According to police, Lopez, age 14, was last seen on Nov. 19, in the area of Beallwood on 12th Avenue. He may also have been in the 3000 block of Victory Drive.

A description of Lopez’s clothing is not available.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Iverson Lopez should contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449, or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-225-4384.

