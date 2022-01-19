Columbus Police searching for missing 14-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teen. According to police, Dajanece Goldsboro, age 14, is “reportedly being assisted by adults in hiding” from her family.

Dajanece Goldsboro is pictured on the left, police are also seeking information about the identity of the woman pictured on the right of Goldsboro.

Police believe Goldsboro might be in the area of Wilson Apartments.

Goldsboro is 5’7″tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes

If you know the identity of the woman pictured on the right or if you know the whereabouts of Dajanece Goldsboro, please contact the Columbus Police Department 911 Center or Youth Services at 706-653-3449.

