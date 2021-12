COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teen. According to police, Margaret Mooney was last seen in the area of 2nd Avenue and 44th Street in either May or June, 2021.

Police believe she may be with Travis Jenkins, and that she may be in the area of Victory Drive.

Anyone with information about Margaret Mooney should contact 911, the Columbus Police Department Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449, or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-225-4384.