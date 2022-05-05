COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing person. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 70-year-old Jacob (Jake) Plumberg.

According to police, Plumberg was last seen on May 4, 2022, at 7:20 a.m., on the 13th Street viaduct in the downtown area.

Plumberg is 5’8″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has white hair and brown eyes.

Police said sometimes Plumberg walks with a cane or a walker.

Anyone who has information about Plumberg should contact the Columbus Police Department 911 Center or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.