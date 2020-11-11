Columbus Police searching for missing 77-year-old man, James Rash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing man. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating, 77-year-old James Rash.

According to police, Mr. Rash has medical issues.

Mr. Rash was last seen Tuesday night in the area of Orange Drive. At the time, he was wearing an orange sweater and blue jeans.

Mr. Rash drives a silver-colored 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis. The vehicle has a Georgia Disabled Veterans Tag with the number XMW849.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of James Rash should contact the Columbus Police Department 911 Center or the Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3449