Columbus Police searching for missing 77-year-old man, James Rash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(James Rash)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing man. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating, 77-year-old James Rash.

According to police, Mr. Rash has medical issues.

Mr. Rash was last seen Tuesday night in the area of Orange Drive. At the time, he was wearing an orange sweater and blue jeans.

Mr. Rash drives a silver-colored 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis. The vehicle has a Georgia Disabled Veterans Tag with the number XMW849.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of James Rash should contact the Columbus Police Department 911 Center or the Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3449 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 72°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 77° 72°

Wednesday

79° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 79° 69°

Thursday

81° / 59°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 81° 59°

Friday

78° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 78° 58°

Saturday

73° / 60°
Occasional showers possible
Occasional showers possible 30% 73° 60°

Sunday

76° / 59°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 76° 59°

Monday

70° / 43°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 70° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
72°

73°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

74°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

75°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

76°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
76°

77°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
77°

77°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
77°

77°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
77°

78°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
78°

78°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
78°

77°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

76°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
76°

75°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

73°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

73°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

73°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
73°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories